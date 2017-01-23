Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In Deadly NW OKC Apartment Stabbing

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect believed to be involved in a deadly stabbing at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex from mid-January.

Police say they are looking for 26-year-old Jonathan Skyeustonas Knight in connection to the stabbing death of 34-year-old Bruce Ervin, at the North Village apartment complex located near N. Western Ave. and W. Hefner Rd. back on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information regarding Knight’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.