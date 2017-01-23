Guthrie Police Arrest 2 Following Home Invasion

Two people are in custody in connection with a Friday home invasion, according to Guthrie police.

Sheldon Maurice Smith, 36, and a 16-year-old boy are in custody, authorities said.

Officers said they were dispatched to the 600 block of East Springer Ave. and upon arrival learned that Smith and the teen forced their way into the home. Two victims told police they were tied up with an extension cord and beaten.

One of the intruders had a handgun and said he was going to kill one of the victims, police said.

According to authorities, both suspects then fled the home after taking money and property. Police said they located Smith and the teen in a nearby shed. One of the suspects was taken into custody and the other was apprehended after a foot chase, officers said.

Authorities said they recovered a 9mm handgun, the victims’ cellphones, and over 130 grams of marijuana from the suspects. One officer sustained minor injuries during the arrests, officers said.

According to police, the teen originally lied about his identity and was found to be a juvenile runaway.

According to the affidavit, Smith could be charged with first-degree robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and possession of marijuana.