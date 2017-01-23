Sex Offender Arrested After Being Found To Be Working At Del City School

DEL CITY, Oklahoma -
A sex offender was arrested last week, after he was found to be working in the lunchroom at a Del City school.
Del City Police began investigating on Jan. 13, after receiving a call that the suspect, 53-year-old Michael Day, was working in the kitchen at Destiny Christian School.
Investigators were able to confirm that Day was a convicted sex offender, required to register with local law enforcement. However, classes were canceled at Destiny because of the weather, and officers could not get in contact with Day until Tuesday, Jan 17.
On Jan. 17, officers met with the principal at Destiny, who said she recognized Day as a kitchen employee. She also told police that the food service employees are contracted out.
Officers met with Day in the kitchen at the school. Day told investigators he knew that he was not supposed to be working at the school and said was only there to make money. He also stated that he had been employed with the school for three years.
Day was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of Violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. He bonded out on Jan. 19.
Principal Lori Hamel released the following statement to parents regarding the incident:
As is always the case, we strive to ensure that our environment is safe for our students. Due to unrelated events that occurred in Del City earlier this morning, our administration took extraordinary security precautions in securing the building and increasing student supervision as they move about the campus.
We are also aware of a recent story on news 9 regarding the arrest of an employee of C2 Catering. Every employee of Destiny Christian School submits to background checks in order to be eligible to work on our campus. C2 Catering is also held to that same standard for each of their employees. In this instance, the police were made aware of new information regarding the individual, and on Tuesday, January 17th came to the school requesting to speak to administration. This was the first notification the school received of a possible concern. The individual was immediately arrested and will not return to campus. His employment with C2 Catering did not involve interaction with DCS students.
Our first priority is the safety of our students and we will always be diligent in fulfilling that responsibility.