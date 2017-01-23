Sex Offender Arrested After Being Found To Be Working At Del City School

A sex offender was arrested last week, after he was found to be working in the lunchroom at a Del City school.

Del City Police began investigating on Jan. 13, after receiving a call that the suspect, 53-year-old Michael Day, was working in the kitchen at Destiny Christian School.

Investigators were able to confirm that Day was a convicted sex offender, required to register with local law enforcement. However, classes were canceled at Destiny because of the weather, and officers could not get in contact with Day until Tuesday, Jan 17.

On Jan. 17, officers met with the principal at Destiny, who said she recognized Day as a kitchen employee. She also told police that the food service employees are contracted out.

Officers met with Day in the kitchen at the school. Day told investigators he knew that he was not supposed to be working at the school and said was only there to make money. He also stated that he had been employed with the school for three years.

Day was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of Violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. He bonded out on Jan. 19.

Principal Lori Hamel released the following statement to parents regarding the incident: