Midwest City Apartment Complex Evacuated Due To Fire

Residents at a Midwest City apartment complex were evacuated due to a fire in one of the units.

Firefighters were called out to the Avana Midwest apartment complex located near NE 10th St. and N. Air Depot Blvd. just before 11:30 a.m. Once on scene crews worked quickly and contained the fire to the attic of one of the units.

It is unclear how the fire started. No injuries have been reported.