OKC Police Arrest 17-Year-Old In Connection With Body Found In Burning Car

Oklahoma City police have arrested a 17-year-old on a charge of first-degree murder following the discovery of a body in a burning car in northwest Oklahoma City.

Taylor Lawrence has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Police said they were notified of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Ct. Saturday, shortly after midnight. After firefighters extinguished the blaze a body was discovered inside the vehicle, officer said.

According to investigators, the body had preexisting trauma that indicated that the victim had been killed prior to the blaze. Officers with The Village Police Department notified Oklahoma City police that two witnesses had come forward.

The witnesses told police that the victim was in the driver’s seat and had a gun on his lap when Lawrence and the victim started to talk about trading guns. Investigators said the victim refused to trade his gun for the one that Lawrence had.

The witnesses told police they were looking at their phones when they heard a gunshot and saw the victim’s head fall forward. According to authorities, the witnesses and Lawrence fled the car. Soon after the witnesses said they saw Lawrence get rid of the murder weapon before he drove the witnesses home, investigators said.

Lawrence later told at least one of the witnesses that he was going to set the victim’s car on fire, police said.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim. Officer said that due to the condition of the body a positive identification will be more difficult to make.

Lawrence was arraigned Monday afternoon at the Oklahoma County Courthouse. News 9's Adrianna Iwasinski said Lawrence kept his head down as the judge read the accusations against him. He has not been formally charged, and is being held without bond.