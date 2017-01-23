Del City Police Investigate Double Homicide - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Del City Police Investigate Double Homicide

Posted: Updated:
DEL CITY, Oklahoma -

Del City Police are investigating a double homicide at the Laundry Station near SE 15th and Sunnylane. It happened around 7 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a man and woman are dead after they were shot in an employee-only area of the store. The woman was an employee at the laundromat, and the man was a customer.  

Maj. Jody Suit with the Del City Police Department says it likely started as an armed robbery and turned deadly.

“I know that a witness came in to do laundry, that does laundry regularly here, and found the victims and called us,” Suit said.

Suit confirms that there is surveillance video inside the laundromat showing  the customer trying to help the employee during the robbery. The surveillance video has not been released yet. No suspects have been arrested. Suit said they are working to get the suspect named.

Family and friends surrounded the police tape on Monday morning in tears and heartbroken as they learned their loved ones were senselessly killed. Veronica Cole said she is a friend and neighbor of the woman who was shot.

“She would have given the man the money. She wouldn’t have tried to fight him or anything,” Cole said. She describes the female victim as a “sweetheart” and hopes police will catch whoever is responsible.

Family members of the female victim told News 9 her name is Nekia Jackson. A GoFundMe has been set up for her family and tributes are being left on Facebook in her memory.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Del City Police Department at (405) 677-2443.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
