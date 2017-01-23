Overnight OKC House Fire Kills Six Dogs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Overnight OKC House Fire Kills Six Dogs

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Overnight, a duplex fire in Oklahoma City left no firefighters or residents injured but the same can’t be said for pets at the home.

Oklahoma City firefighters say one dog and five puppies died in the fire. Firefighters were able to save one dog.

Answering the call around 1 a.m., firefighters say they immediately saw smoke coming out of a duplex garage on near NW 16th and Rockwell.

The victims and their neighbors were able escape easily.

“He had his dogs in his garage,” said OKC firefighters Paul Nash of the home’s residents, “and he went in to check on them before he went to bed and when he opened his garage door, he saw the smoke. They exited the home and called 911.”

Firefighters believe the fire started in a garage but aren’t sure of the exact location or cause. The fire is still under investigation.

