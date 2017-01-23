Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22, 2017 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22, 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

This week on the Blitz, John Holcomb and Lee Benson talk Thunder, Westbrook, Sooner basketball, ORU basketball, Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and college football recruiting.

- The Thunder hope for Steven Adams' return Monday night at Utah.

- Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double, was not named an All-Star starter.

- Steve McGehee catches up with Matt Pinto in Salt Lake City.

- Sooners win Bedlam, 68-62.

- The Sooners lost to Iowa State, 92-87.

- ORU is playing well as the Golden Eagles get into the thick of conference play.

- The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association inducted four into their Hall of Fame.

- A look at the 2017 recruiting status for OU, OSU, and the top talents in the state.

- The guys Play the Percentages.

