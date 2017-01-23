Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: January 22, 2017

This week on the Blitz, John Holcomb and Lee Benson talk Thunder, Westbrook, Sooner basketball, ORU basketball, Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and college football recruiting.

- The Thunder hope for Steven Adams' return Monday night at Utah.

- Russell Westbrook, who is averaging a triple-double, was not named an All-Star starter.

- Steve McGehee catches up with Matt Pinto in Salt Lake City.

- Sooners win Bedlam, 68-62.

- The Sooners lost to Iowa State, 92-87.

- ORU is playing well as the Golden Eagles get into the thick of conference play.

- The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association inducted four into their Hall of Fame.

- A look at the 2017 recruiting status for OU, OSU, and the top talents in the state.

- The guys Play the Percentages.