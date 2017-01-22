Neighbors Concerned After Man's Body Was Found In Burning Car

You can still see the burn scars where a car went up in flames just after midnight early Saturday.

This isn't what you'd call a crime-riddled neighborhood, and rumors are flying about what might have happened.

This disturbing scene woke many of the neighbors on Clarence Court early Saturday.

"It looked like daylight around midnight, so I knew that wasn't correct, so I looked out the window and saw this massive fireball," a neighbor said.

Witnesses don't want to be identified and are mildly concerned for their safety now because after firefighters doused the flames they found an unidentified man dead inside .

Neighbors say they didn't recognize the car, but one man noticed it sitting in this very spot about three hours before the fire.

The car was running and he thought the lights were on, but didn't see anyone.

Witnesses say the man found inside was in a leaning back position, which is why they didn't see him at first.

As the investigation continues, neighbors are now keeping a close eye out for any suspicious activity, and hoping the next car fire doesn't strike so close to home.