One Lineman Dies While Making Repairs In Beaver Co.

One lineman was electrocuted Sunday while trying to make repairs in the Beaver County area, the Tri-County Electric Cooperative reported.

A second lineman was injured and has been taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

The electric cooperative said a contract crew came into contact with a high voltage line while making the repairs. The damage was caused by the ice storm a few weeks ago.

"We ask each of you to remember these guys, their families and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers," the cooperative said on its Facebook page.