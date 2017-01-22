Police Arrest Two After Car Theft, Short Pursuit In MWC

Police are searching for a second suspect after a short chase in Midwest City Saturday night.

Two suspects are in police custody after stealing a vehicle and leading officers on a short pursuit in Midwest City overnight.

Officers said they tried to pull over the suspects in the stolen vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. That’s when a short pursuit began and the suspects crashed out near NE 50th and Air Depot Road. Both suspects fled from the scene on foot.

News 9 cameras were rolling when police caught up with one of the suspects. But the other suspect, was found some time later after K-9 units and Air One was called to the scene.

At this time, MWC police said one of the suspects has been identified as 18-year-old Ernest Carter.