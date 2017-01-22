OSU Fraternity On Social Probation Following Death Of Member - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Fraternity On Social Probation Following Death Of Member

STILLWATER -

The Sigma Chi fraternity on the OSU campus has put themselves on social probation. It means the fraternity has suspended all social events for the rest of the school year.

This comes after one of their members, 22-year-old Brandon Cavazos died from alcohol poisoning back in November.

Officials from Sigma Chi’s national headquarters are expected to host an alcohol abuse program for the OSU chapter. 

