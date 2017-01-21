Showers, Storms Possible Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning

Clouds will hang around Saturday evening and overnight as a storm system moves overhead. Showers and a few storms are possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Severe weather is not expected and lightning will be isolated. Temperatures drop to the low 40s overnight.
Rain moves east early Sunday morning. Skies will clear for the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind will follow the departing storm with highs cooling off into the mid-50s.
