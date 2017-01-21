Stillwater Police Investigating OSU Student's Death

An Oklahoma State student was found dead inside his home Friday evening, Stillwater police reported Saturday.

OSU senior Andrew Steadley, 22, of Bixby, OK, was found unconscious and unresponsive in his bed by his roommates about 5 p.m. Friday in his apartment home in the 100 block of S. Knoblock Street. Steadley was pronounced dead at the scene, Stillwater police Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.

Gibbs said the cause of death is unknown, but it doesn’t appear suspicious in nature. The state medical examiner will determine Steadley's cause of death.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.