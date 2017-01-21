Thousands Rally For Women's March At State Capitol

Thousands of protesting women took to the Oklahoma state Capitol, one march that was just a part of hundreds all over the world.

The idea behind the march was a grassroots effort. According to their website, it was women standing for women's rights and standing against the racism, misogyny and xenophobia they saw and heard during last year's presidential campaign. Their pink-eared hats - a visual protest against the infamous words said on a tour bus by now President Donald Trump.

Set up underway for the #WomensMarch Oklahoma. Online RSVP was 6700 this morning @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/VwgpAOIKQ9 — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) January 21, 2017

Many say they are happy with the turnout and hope to send a message to lawmakers in Oklahoma and D.C.

One of the faces in the crowd was Navy veteran Maura Hobbs, who said she served to protect the freedoms that made the march possible.

“There needs to be more attention to issues that are extremely important to not just women. But marginalized groups across the board,” said Hobbs.

Also among them was Ramona Munoz, who brought her two children, hoping they'd find inspiration.

“There are so many reasons that I'm out here. I'm very passionate about this, it makes me very upset. I want my children to be involved and have the same rights afforded to them as white males and people of privilege,” said Munoz.

"Hear us roar!" Being chanted may be difficult to hear from where we are. #WomensMarch @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/JNGNOFIFCp — Grant Hermes News 9 (@GrantHermesKWTV) January 21, 2017

Others were there simply to say this won't be the last time Oklahoma would hear women roar.

“We're going to have to get out here, we're going to have to march, we're going to have to call, we're going to have to write letters, we're going to have to do whatever it takes for our voices to be heard. If we don't stand for something, then we'll fall for anything,” said Lavetrice Steele.

News 9 is still waiting for the official numbers from Saturday's march. It is estimated by the end of the march there were between 8,000 to 12,000 people.