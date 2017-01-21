OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Found In Car Fire - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCFD Says Investigation Underway After Body Found In Car Fire

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Fire Department requests the assistance of the Oklahoma City Police Department after discovering a body in a car fire overnight.

According to OKCFD, just after midnight, crews responded to a report of a car fire in the 12500 block of Clarence Ct. Upon arrival, crews found a car in a driveway fully engulfed in flames.

OKCFD says the victim was discovered in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway and the cause of the car fire is still undetermined. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
