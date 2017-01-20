WEB EXTRA: Gov. Fallin On Not Getting A Cabinet Seat

Grant Hermes: Oklahoma was, I think the first state called in the election and we're a loyal Republican state, but Trump didn't come here on his thank you tour are we going to get forgotten?

Governor Mary Fallin: I think he'll be one of these presidents that cares about what people think and what they say and will probably keep in pretty good contact with people through social media and even pay attention to social media.

GH: Does that include Oklahomans you think?

GOV: I hope so!

GH: On the topic of loyalty, you were a big supporter of him, at least after the primaries because you didn't support anyone during the primaries. When it came to the cabinet position, can you fill me in on what happened there? Are there any hard feelings about not getting that secretary spot?

GOV: You know, it's a great honor to be considered for any position in an administration and I was honored to be mentioned for the cabinet, and actually even for the vice president at one point in time. But, it's a highly competitive position to be chosen for. There were a lot of people who went in for all kinds of cabinet positions, certainly the department of the interior. But to make it to the final list and to be considered, was a big deal. So, I’m just grateful to have the opportunity.

