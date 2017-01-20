Purse Stolen From 84-Year-Old Woman At Metro Grocery Store

The search is on for the people accused of preying on an 84-year-old woman at the grocery store.

At 84 years old, Lindsay Dougherty's grandma Bettie still gets out and about. On the afternoon of January 9, Bettie loaded her groceries into her car at the Wal-Mart near SW 104th and Western and put the cart away. Before leaving, she realized she didn't have her purse and went back to find someone had snatched it from the cart.

Oklahoma City Police shared surveillance images Friday of the people they say took the purse.

“Every time she would say something she would just break down crying because she would say, ‘Go look in my purse.’ And then she would cry and say, ‘Oh, I don’t have my purse.’ And so to hear that from her, from our grandma that was so strong all these years and to now see her in this weakened state is what’s just really breaking all of our hearts,” Dougherty said.

Since it happened, Dougherty said her grandma's health has gone downhill and she's been in and out of the doctor's office.

All of her cards were stopped in time, so thankfully Bettie's bank account wasn't impacted. But her family said she is struggling to feel safe, knowing the rest of her sensitive documents could still be in the wrong hands.

Call Crime Stoppers at 405-532-7300 if you have any information.