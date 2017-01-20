OKC Home & Garden Show Wraps First Day At New Bennett Event Cent - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Home & Garden Show Wraps First Day At New Bennett Event Center

Posted: Updated:
Now in its 35th year, Oklahoma City’s Home and Garden Show has a new address. Now in its 35th year, Oklahoma City’s Home and Garden Show has a new address.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Now in its 35th year, Oklahoma City’s Home and Garden Show has a new address. Well, kind of. The three-day event kicked off Friday at the brand new Bennett Event Center, which is located in State Fair Park.

Previous shows were spread amongst five buildings in the State Fair Park. The 279,000 sq. ft. $32-million Bennett Event Center will now house practically the whole thing.

Home and Garden Show Manager Rae Ann Saunders said the new venue holds great promise.

“This show’s been built up over 35 years. It’s large and it encompasses a large territory, but we could bring in a show, and just have it in this building, would be a perfect show,” said Saunders. 

The Bennett Event Center has already been paid for by MAPS 3 penny sales tax funding, that was approved by Oklahoma City voters in 2009.

1/18/17 Related Story: News 9 Helps Kick Off 2017 OKC Home & Garden Show This Weekend

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.