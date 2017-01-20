OKC Home & Garden Show Wraps First Day At New Bennett Event Center

Now in its 35th year, Oklahoma City’s Home and Garden Show has a new address.

Now in its 35th year, Oklahoma City’s Home and Garden Show has a new address. Well, kind of. The three-day event kicked off Friday at the brand new Bennett Event Center, which is located in State Fair Park.

Previous shows were spread amongst five buildings in the State Fair Park. The 279,000 sq. ft. $32-million Bennett Event Center will now house practically the whole thing.

Home and Garden Show Manager Rae Ann Saunders said the new venue holds great promise.

“This show’s been built up over 35 years. It’s large and it encompasses a large territory, but we could bring in a show, and just have it in this building, would be a perfect show,” said Saunders.

The Bennett Event Center has already been paid for by MAPS 3 penny sales tax funding, that was approved by Oklahoma City voters in 2009.

