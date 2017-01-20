Which Executive Orders Did Trump Sign On Day One?

President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to minimize the burden of his predecessor’s signature accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, pending congressional repeal.

He was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, chief of staff Priebus and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office.

He also signed paperwork commissioning James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus sent a memo to federal agencies instructing the bureaucracy to cease issuing new regulations and to enact a federal hiring freeze.

Soon after he was sworn in, Mr. Trump signed an order to roll back a discount on the fees for a federal mortgage program that helps middle-class homebuyers.

