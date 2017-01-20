Which Executive Orders Did Trump Sign On Day One? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Which Executive Orders Did Trump Sign On Day One?

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to minimize the burden of his predecessor’s signature accomplishment, the Affordable Care Act, pending congressional repeal.

He was flanked by Vice President Mike Pence, chief of staff Priebus and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval Office.

He also signed paperwork commissioning James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and John Kelly as Secretary of Homeland Security.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus sent a memo to federal agencies instructing the bureaucracy to cease issuing new regulations and to enact a federal hiring freeze.

Soon after he was sworn in, Mr. Trump signed an order to roll back a discount on the fees for a federal mortgage program that helps middle-class homebuyers. 

CBS News’ Arden Farhi contributed to this story.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.