Red Dirt Diaries: Metro Man Banking On Bow Ties

A metro man's desire to look sharp has inspired his business adventure.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Ron Jordan has to be tough as an Oklahoma City probation.

“You do have to stern,” said Jordan.

But at his northwest OKC home, his job of discipline is detailed and delicate.

It’s where Jordan makes is own line of a bow ties.

“I learned that I was a bow tie guy maybe five years ago,” he said.

After unsuccessfully searching for bow ties big enough to fit, he took a seat in front of his mother’s sewing machine and tried to make his own.

“I had no idea what I was doing, watched YouTube videos,” said Jordan.

At the start, it took the father of four as much as three hours to sew one bow tie.

Now, his custom creations take 30 to 45 minutes, after choosing from his closet of colorful and patterned fabric.

Jordan's business www.knottedbowties.com ships all over the country.

All of his business comes during wedding season.

ESPN Herm Edwards is a fan and client of the bow ties.

Cal Ripken Junior now owns a Jordan’s bow tie as well.

“It’s definitely something that is a pride factor. It’s a smile I can wear….and continue pushing forward,” said Jordan.

Click here to shop: www.knottedbowties.com

