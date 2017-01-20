Family Honors OKC Veteran's Life Amid Questions About His Murder

A local murder victim received military honors Friday. David Atchison II was found gunned down on the city's southwest side two weekends ago. Autopsy results show he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Atchison was a businessman, and avid fisherman, after his service in the Army, but above all, friends and family members say he was a good person.

Fond memories and laughter overpowered the tears shed at Eastside Church of Christ, as loved ones shared Atchison’s legacy. His brother Thomas said, “He was always there for you. If he had $10 in his pocket, he would give you $8 of it and say I’ll give you the rest, whatever else you need.”

Atchison's biggest passion was fishing, competing in professional tournaments and participating in clubs like the Veterans and Wounded Warrior Freedom Boat, which was created to help soldiers with PTSD.

Fishing was a love that started early in life, following his dad and his friends to the lake.

“Here comes David and says, well can’t I go?” remembered family friend Chuck Johnson. “I said I guess if you behave yourself you can go too. He went out and caught the biggest fish of the day!”

No one can understand why someone would kill him and then leave his body in the street.

Veterans from across Oklahoma came together to honor him in death, with help from the Patriot Guard Riders and Honoring America's Warriors.

“He put his life on the line for us. The least we can do is honor him,” said Freedom Boat founder Ed Napier, who helped coordinate the volunteer organizations.

Reflecting on Atchison's legacy, minister Gary Jones, Sr. encouraged the family to always cherish the good times they had. He said to them, “He blessed you with 38 years with a son, and I’m going to tell you as a man with two sons, thank the Lord for the 38 you had.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to Atchison's murder and have not named any suspects. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.