UCO Students Watch President Trump's Inauguration

With different opinions, dozens of students gathered at the cafeteria at the University of Central Oklahoma.

With different opinions, dozens of students gathered at the cafeteria at the University of Central Oklahoma.

“I think it’s great, and everyone coming together and hopefully finding a middle ground of agreement,” said Faith Suddath. She is a junior marketing major, born in Oklahoma. Faith voted for President Donald Trump.

“He is not afraid to get things done,” Faith said, “It’s interesting to see his journey being a business man and transferring over to being the President of the United States.”

There are others in the room who did not cast a ballot for President Trump.

Debbie Rodas, a first-generation Hispanic American, is concerned about the President’s immigration stance. She said, “How are we going to support someone who is against your own family?” While she is nervous about his term as president, she said, “Breathe in and breathe out. I do hope and wish the best for his presidency.”

Chuck Lathan was also in the cafeteria watching President Trumps’ inauguration speech. Chuck served in the U.S. Army for eight years. He is a registered independent and said he voted for Hillary Clinton. “He brought up a very good point that we are at a crossroads. And honestly, that is where I am emotionally too,” said Chuck.

With every speech, Chuck is waiting for President Trump to lay out an actual plan for counter-terrorism. “I’ve lost a lot of friends. I have a lot of friends that are still serving so it’s hard to hear a politician that wants to put more boots on the ground.”

But Chuck said no matter what, he is now rooting for the success of President Donald Trump. “I am an American. This is my President. I have to support him in some way, shape or form because if he is unsuccessful then the entire country falls.”

UCO continued the conversation Friday as the school hosted a “Voter Issues Forum.” Legislation and voting in Oklahoma were among the topics discussed.