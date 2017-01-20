Coale, Sooners Win Bedlam In Norman - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Coale, Sooners Win Bedlam In Norman

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Norman -

Maddie Manning scored 11 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 20 Oklahoma rallied for a 68-62 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Oklahoma (15-5, 6-2 Big 12 Conference) hadn't led since the first two minutes of the game before Manning put the Sooners ahead 62-60 with a 3-pointer with 2:44 left.

Gabbi Ortiz followed with another 3-pointer for Oklahoma with 1:10 left to make it 65-60. After a layup by Oklahoma State's Katelyn Loecker, Ortiz hit two free throws with 27.9 seconds left. Kaylee Jensen missed a 3-point attempt for Oklahoma State and Chelsea Dungee went 1-of-2 from the line with 6.9 seconds left to seal the win for the Sooners.

Jensen, the Big 12's leading scorer and rebounder, overcame foul trouble to finish with 18 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma State (12-6, 2-5). Sophomore Jentry Holt posted career highs with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cowgirls, who blew a 12-point second-half lead and have lost four straight for the first time since January 2015.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.