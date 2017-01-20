Burton's 31 Points Lead Iowa St. Over Oklahoma In 2OT - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Burton's 31 Points Lead Iowa St. Over Oklahoma In 2OT

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Deonte Burton scored a career high 31 points, and Iowa State rallied to beat Oklahoma 92-87 in double overtime on Saturday afternoon.

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 20 points and Monte Morris added 19 for the Cyclones (12-6, 4-3 Big 12), who overcame a 19-point deficit in the first half to snap a two-game losing skid.

Jordan Woodard scored all 21 of his points after halftime, Kameron McGusty scored 19 points and Kristian Doolittle added 15 points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (8-10, 2-5), who were coming off an overtime win over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday.

Oklahoma ran out to a 14-2 lead to start the game and led 28-9 before Iowa State went on a 10-0 run to close the gap. The Cyclones led 30-29 at halftime, and the teams traded leads the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Tuesday. The Wildcats had been on a skid before getting a win at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas on Monday. The Longhorns are on a 5-game losing streak.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.