Autoped Crash Snarls Friday Morning Traffic In NW OKC

By Cole Poland, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bicyclist was hit by a car near NW 11th and Penn this morning.

The cyclist was crossing the street at the time of the collision but did not require medical attention.

Then a second wreck happened when a different car rear-ended an SUV as traffic was slowing for the autoped.

Nobody was taken to the hospital.

