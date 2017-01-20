Seattle Club Shooting Leaves Three Hospitalized - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Seattle Club Shooting Leaves Three Hospitalized

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting with a high-powered rifle at a Seattle café and at this point the shooter is still on the run.

It happened just before 11 p.m. local time at concert at the Crocodile Club. Witnesses say they were waiting for a hip-hop artist to show up for a concert and when they heard several gunshots, they dropped to the floor.

Detectives said two women inside the club and one man outside the club were shot. The three victims were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related.

