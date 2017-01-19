Edmond Homicide Victim's Father Reacts To Suspect's Arrest - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond Homicide Victim's Father Reacts To Suspect's Arrest

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

For the last few days Terry Chancey and his family have been living a nightmare. Tuesday night, police said his son Christian was shot and killed outside of a Braum's near 15th and I-35 Frontage Road in Edmond.

“I wish we could do a reverse or I could switch with him,” Chancey said. “I would in a heartbeat.”

Now, Chancey said Christian's 2-year-old twins are without a father. And the 23-year-old won't have the chance to pursue his dreams.

Wednesday night, investigators brought the suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Millan, in for questioning after finding him at an OKC apartment complex.

And Thursday afternoon they took him into custody for first degree murder.

Terry is glad police made the arrest, but he said this bad dream was made worse by seeing the look on the suspected killer's face when police walked him to the car. “He’s smiling. You know, I don’t know what’s funny about this. I’m not laughing,” Chancey said. “I don’t think anybody’s laughing.”

The viewing for Christian will be held at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service in Bethany Sunday, January 22, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held Monday, January 23, at 2 p.m. at Mercer Adams Chapel, followed by the burial in Resurrection Cemetery. 

