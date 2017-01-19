Lower Insurance Rates Drawing Businesses, Residents To Chickasha

Texas-based “The Cotton Patch” restaurant is also opening a restaurant on 4th street and the Oklahoma Turnpike in Chickasha.

City leaders in Chickasha are feeling bullish two days after the city announced an improvement in the city’s insurance rating.

Chickasha is now on par with Oklahoma City, when it comes to how much home and business owners can be charged in insurance premiums.

City Spokesperson Kim Sims Kohler said the fact the quality and pressure of Chickasha’s water supply has been greatly improved also played a role.

“People are getting to where they want to live farther out than just the Oklahoma City metro area,” said Kohler.

Texas-based “The Cotton Patch” restaurant is also opening a restaurant on 4th street and the Oklahoma Turnpike in Chickasha.

General Manager Robert Barrientez said Chickasha made sense. “The location we have here was very very lucky, I mean we’re right off the freeway, visible from all points, and a lot of new construction coming in behind us,” he said.