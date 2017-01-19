Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit Near Shawnee

A suspect is in custody after a high-speed pursuit on I-40 near Shawnee Thursday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, speeds reached over 90 mph. And at one point, the suspect tried to go the wrong way on I-40. OHP says a tactical maneuver was used to stop the suspect's vehicle on an off-ramp.

At this time, it is unclear what led to the pursuit.

