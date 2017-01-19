Former Sen. Tom Coburn Opposes New Casino

Still no word on whether an Eastern Oklahoma tribe will be allowed to build a large casino hundreds of miles away, in the panhandle.

Still no word on whether an Eastern Oklahoma tribe will be allowed to build a large casino hundreds of miles away, in the panhandle. In the meantime, one of the state's more influential ex-politicians is weighing in on the topic.

Former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn released a statement this week, making it clear he opposes this project, which has been in the works for about two years.

The Shawnee Tribe, which is based in Miami, Oklahoma, put out a news release in February 2015, stating they planned to build the Golden Mesa Casino - a 60,000 sq. ft. gaming and entertainment center. It would create 175 full-time jobs, with an annual payroll of $3.7-million, and an annual economic impact on the region of about $34-million.

The problem, as some see it, is they want to build this in the panhandle, near Guymon, more than 400 miles away from the tribe's headquarters.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs has held hearings and is currently reviewing the tribe's case for putting the property into trust.

As a member of Congress, Coburn sponsored legislation help the Shawnee compete with other tribes, but yesterday he said:

"It was never intended as a blank check for the Tribe to go reservation shopping in unassigned lands. The Guymon proposal must be recognized as another illegitimate attempt to build in an area where it has no historic connection."

The Shawnee tried to get approval to build a casino in Oklahoma City in 2010, but the Bureau of Indian Affairs said no.

Shawnee Chief Sparkman said the tribe stands ready to work with local governments to build a stronger economy in the panhandle and pledge to be good stewards of the land.