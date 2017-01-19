Crews Working To Restore Power In NW OK

Residents in Northwestern Oklahoma are still cleaning up after last week's ice storm.

Six days after the ice storm, Northwest Oklahoma is still facing thousands of power outages. Downed power lines and broken poles are scattered throughout towns.

Crews with Northwestern Electric Cooperative, Inc. and contracted linemen are working endlessly to try and get them fixed.

"One day at a time, and one hour at a time, one minute at a time," said Clair Craighead. He is a rural Woodward resident that was impacted by the ice storm.

He said, "I've been through two of these and honestly I think this is the worst one I've ever seen. An ice storm is so all-encompassing. There's no path like there is a tornado."

Trees and power lines were down on Clair's property, and his family was without power for several days. Clair said he's one of the lucky ones.

"I really feel for those people do not have their power I want to say hang in there. We will get there," he said.

Northwestern Electric Cooperative is calling the ice storm "catastrophic."

Jonna Hensley with Northwestern Electric Cooperative said, "It impacted our entire system. We have poles and wires down everywhere."

She said it will take time to repair everything. Right after the storm, 9,600 meters were without power. As of Thursday, about 5,200 still have no electricity.

At least 4,000 poles are broken, plus miles of line are still laying on the ground.

Jonna said, "I have worked here over 27 years and I don't recall a storm of this magnitude impacting our service territory."

Initially, 85 percent of their system was down. It is still over 50 percent right now.

Around 400 linemen are working to restore power.

"We definitely ask for their patience. We understand it's frustrating and we certainly don't like the fact that they're going to be without power for so long. We're doing the best we can," said Jonna.

Crews are working around the clock.

Residents in the meantime, are figuring out ways to get by.

Clair said, "There's an old Marine saying, you adapt and overcome."

As an Oklahoman, Clair said he's never too surprised by what the weather will bring. "If you don't like the weather now just wait 15 minutes."

While some families could see power restored Thursday or the next few days, others could be without power for the next two to three weeks, maybe even more.