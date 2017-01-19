Highs In Upper 60's Expected For Oklahoma City Friday

Clouds will increase slowly Thursday night with temperatures eventually dropping to the upper 30's.
Friday looks pretty nice out there, especially for January. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60's are expected. There will be a drop to the low 60's on Saturday with increasing clouds. There is a slight chance of rain in southern Oklahoma with rain moving from south to north Saturday evening and into the night.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.