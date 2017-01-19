3.1 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Northern Oklahoma

A small earthquake rattled residents in Alfalfa County, Thursday afternoon.

The 3.1 magnitude temblor was recorded at approximately 3:30 p.m. 16 miles east of Cherokee, Okla., or about 93, miles north northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of just less than two miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.