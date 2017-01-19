Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting At Edmond Braum’s

Police say 23 -year-old Christian Chancey was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Braum's store located on I-35 and E. 15th St.

Police say they have arrested a suspect believed to be connected to the deadly shooting at an Edmond fast food restaurant, Tuesday night.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Anthony Adams Millan. Officers arrested Millan just before 1 p.m.

Police say 23 -year-old Christian Chancey was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Braum's store located on I-35 and E. 15th St. Investigators believe there was an argument, shots were fired and Millan took off.

Police have not said what led them to arrest Millan. He is expected to be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of First-Degree Murder at 4 p.m.

