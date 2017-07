Oklahoma City police are asking for help locating a woman wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to authorities, on Nov. 2 the victim’s credit card was either lost or stolen. Soon after, withdrawals were made from the victim’s account via an ATM at 6000 South Western Ave., officers said.

Police said they were able to obtain images of the person who used the card and withdrew the money.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online at okcccrimetips.com.