Westbrook To Teammates: Don't Say 'What's Up' To KD - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Westbrook To Teammates: Don't Say 'What's Up' To KD

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
OAKLAND, Calif. -

Russell Westbrook is standing his ground when it comes to his relationship with former running mate Kevin Durant and he’s instructing his teammates to do the same.

The message? Don’t acknowledge him. Don’t interact, taunt, compliment or say hello. As Fox Sports Oklahoma cameras followed Westbrook off the court after Golden State’s 121-100 win, Mr. Triple-Double appeared to yell at Enes Kanter.

“E! Don’t say what’s up to that b**** a**!”

That was the culmination of 48 minutes of animosity between Westbrook and, really, the entire Warriors roster. He stared down Durant after a dunk and was flagrantly fouled by Zaza Pachulia while coming around a screen. Still upset after the game, Westbrook promised to get his revenge.

“He hit me kind of hard but it’s alright, I’m going to get his a** back. Straight up,” Westbrook said in the locker room. “I don’t play that game. I’m going to get his a** back. Whenever that is, I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I don’t play that game.”

The Thunder faces Golden State two more times this season, both in Oklahoma City. The six-game road trip finishes with the Jazz and Pelicans next week.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.