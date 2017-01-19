Westbrook To Teammates: Don't Say 'What's Up' To KD

Russell Westbrook is standing his ground when it comes to his relationship with former running mate Kevin Durant and he’s instructing his teammates to do the same.

The message? Don’t acknowledge him. Don’t interact, taunt, compliment or say hello. As Fox Sports Oklahoma cameras followed Westbrook off the court after Golden State’s 121-100 win, Mr. Triple-Double appeared to yell at Enes Kanter.

“E! Don’t say what’s up to that b**** a**!”

That was the culmination of 48 minutes of animosity between Westbrook and, really, the entire Warriors roster. He stared down Durant after a dunk and was flagrantly fouled by Zaza Pachulia while coming around a screen. Still upset after the game, Westbrook promised to get his revenge.

“He hit me kind of hard but it’s alright, I’m going to get his a** back. Straight up,” Westbrook said in the locker room. “I don’t play that game. I’m going to get his a** back. Whenever that is, I don’t know when it’s going to be, but I don’t play that game.”

The Thunder faces Golden State two more times this season, both in Oklahoma City. The six-game road trip finishes with the Jazz and Pelicans next week.