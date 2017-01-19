Flu Claims Life Of 6th Oklahoman

The number of Oklahomans who've died due to the flu this flu season has risen to six.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported one additional deaths since last week.

The latest death was in Tulsa county.

Tulsa County has had three deaths during this season while Johnston, Logan and Rogers counties have had one each.

The department reports 311 people hospitalized during the flu season that began Sept. 1. According to the OSDH, 49 people have been hospitalized with the flu since last week.