News 9 And Dish Reach Agreement

News 9 And Dish Reach Agreement

Griffin Communications and Dish Network have reached an agreement for Dish to resume broadcasting News 9 and KSBI.

“We appreciate the support and patience of our viewers as we worked through this negotiation,” said David Griffin, president of Griffin Communications. “Our viewers will now once again be able to enjoy local news, weather, sports and entertainment from Oklahoma’s Own News 9 and News On 6, as well as their favorite CBS shows.”

