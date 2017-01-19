OKC Councilman Hosting Bond Election Town Hall - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Councilman Hosting Bond Election Town Hall

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City councilman John Pettis, Ward 7, will host a bond election town hall meeting, hoping to get public input from residents. The city is also hosting eight additional meetings for further input.

Councilman Pettis' town hall is scheduled for January 28, from 2-4 p.m., at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church. Attendees will be able to question and offer feedback to OKC planning director Aubrey McDermid, public works director Eric Wenger, parks & recreation director Doug Kupper, and finance director Craig Freeman.

The eight workshops are scheduled for:

- Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m., at Bishop McGuinness High School

- Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Patience Latting Northwest Library

- Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Leadership Square

- Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m., at Windsor Hills Elementary School

- Feb. 6, 5-8 p.m., at Council Grove Elementary School

- Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Southern Oaks Community Center

- Feb. 21, 5-8 p.m., at Pioneer Southwest Library

- Feb. 28, 5-8 p.m., at Metro Tech-Springlake

The bond election is scheduled for September 12.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.