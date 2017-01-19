OKC Councilman Hosting Bond Election Town Hall

Oklahoma City councilman John Pettis, Ward 7, will host a bond election town hall meeting, hoping to get public input from residents. The city is also hosting eight additional meetings for further input.

Councilman Pettis' town hall is scheduled for January 28, from 2-4 p.m., at St. John's Missionary Baptist Church. Attendees will be able to question and offer feedback to OKC planning director Aubrey McDermid, public works director Eric Wenger, parks & recreation director Doug Kupper, and finance director Craig Freeman.

The eight workshops are scheduled for:

- Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m., at Bishop McGuinness High School

- Jan. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Patience Latting Northwest Library

- Jan. 25, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Leadership Square

- Feb. 2, 5-8 p.m., at Windsor Hills Elementary School

- Feb. 6, 5-8 p.m., at Council Grove Elementary School

- Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Southern Oaks Community Center

- Feb. 21, 5-8 p.m., at Pioneer Southwest Library

- Feb. 28, 5-8 p.m., at Metro Tech-Springlake

The bond election is scheduled for September 12.