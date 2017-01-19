OKC Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Oklahoma City police are investigating a bank robbery.

According to police, around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspect walked into the Mid-First Bank in the 7400 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. He approached the teller and presented a note demanding cash. Then, he fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Witnesses told police the suspect left in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic or Native American man approximately in his 20's, standing around 5'3" or 5'4", and weighing between 125-135 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark brown "Carhart" style jacket, light-colored sweatpants and a beanie cap.

Police also believe the suspect may have had an accomplice in the robbery.