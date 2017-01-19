Oklahoma High Schoolers Make Trip To Inauguration - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma High Schoolers Make Trip To Inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY -

News 9 caught up with a group of Oklahomans heading to Washington D.C. for Donald Trump's inauguration and part of that group are five students from Edmond Memorial.

For many, they've enjoyed this political process and being in the classroom to discuss every issue. All those we spoke with they haven't really sided with any political party, they're just excited to be part of history.

"I was surprised to hear about how many people were excited about my trip and how people were against it but I’m really excited," Madison Peterman, Edmond Memorial student, said.

For many of them this is their first time to DC  so they said they will be taking plenty of pictures.

