Kevin Durant Scores 40 Points To Lead Warriors Past Thunder

Russell Westbrook recorded his 21st triple-double of the season but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors beat the Thunder, 121-100 Inside of Oracle Arena.

Kevin Durant finished with 40 points on 13-for-16 shooting as the Thunder couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s offensive firepower.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Warriors took control in the third quarter. Jerami Grant tied the game at 63-63 with a nice bucket out of the post, but Kevin Durant responded with a 3-pointer before Klay Thompson added five quick points as the Warriors ripped of a demoralizing 8-to-0 run.

The Thunder kept fighting and got within five points after a monster right-handed dunk from Westbrook, but Durant immediately hit another 3-pointer to spark a 14-to-4 run to close out the quarter as the Warriors entered the fourth with a 15-point lead and never looked back.

While the game may have gotten out of hand late, it sure didn’t lack fireworks early on. As Westbrook attempted to shoot a 3-pointer from the top of the key late in the first half, Warriors’ center, Zaza Pachulia, was called for a flagrant foul after leveling OKC’s point guard then stood over Westbrook.

Zaza given a flagrant 1 after knocking down Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/I11yceOqk5 — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 19, 2017

Westbrook finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists while Enes Kanter added 22 points and nine rebounds. Victor Oladipo added 20 points but the Thunder only shot 41.6 percent from the field compared to 54.9 percent from the Warriors.

The Thunder will be off the next four days before returning to action on Monday against the Jazz in Utah.