OU Hoops: Sooners Upset No. 7 WVU In Morgantown

Jordan Woodard’s layup with 2.2 seconds left in overtime leads Oklahoma to an 89-87 upset-win over No. 7 West Virginia (15-3, 4-2) inside the WVU Coliseum.

The Sooners (8-9, 2-4) have now won two consecutive Big 12 games after dropping their first four to open conference play.

Woodard finished with a team-high 20 points and made one clutch play after another to lead OU to a much-needed road win.

Oklahoma aggressively set the tone early in the game and led at halftime, but the Mountaineers caught fire in the second half and reeled off a 22-to-6 run to take a 15-point lead with just under nine minutes left. But just like a boxer taking a hit and bouncing back, the Sooners took the punches and responded with a run of their own.

A Christian James bucket sparked an 18-to-3 OU run that tied the game at 69-69 with 4:10 left in the game, then the two teams traded buckets down the stretch until Jevon Carter put the Mountaineers up 77-75 with 20 seconds left in regulation.

With the game on the line and clock ticking down, Woodard drove left and absorbed contact from WVU’s Esa Ahmad to draw the foul before swishing a fall away jumper to tie the game with three seconds left. Woodard’s free throw to put the Sooners ahead hit back iron, and WVU’s half-court heave to win it fell short.

The Mountaineers jumped out to an early lead in overtime, but once again the Sooners fought back. Woodard put OU up 87-86 on a shifty layup with 40 seconds left, but Carter tied the game for the Mountaineers by knocking down one of his free throw attempts with seven seconds on the clock.

With a full head of steam, Woodard made up for his late free throw miss by sprinting to the basket and using the glass to convert the clutch go-ahead layup to give OU the win.

Kameron McGusty showed a lot of poise in a hostile environment and finished with 17 points, while Jamuni McNeace made all six of his shot attempts and tallied a career-high with 14 points. Kristian Doolittle and Rashard Odomes also played well with 14 and 13 points respectively.

Carter led the Mountaineers with 23 points as WVU only totaled six steals on the night.

OU will be back in action on Saturday when the Sooners host Iowa State.

