Dozens Of Car Break-Ins Reported At NE OKC Apartment Complex

Police are investigating after 35 reported vehicle burglaries at a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The victims were parked at the Lincoln at Central Park Apartments near NE 50th and Lincoln. Hunter O'Malley moved in about six month ago. The complex is not far from where she goes to school for physical therapy.

“I came out to go to class and went to unlock my door and there was just a huge hole in the window,” she said.

The glass on her Mustang was shattered, but there was nothing of value inside the car to be taken. Still, she said this makes her feel a little unsafe. “Well I thought I was living in a gated community and to think somebody came in and broke into my car,” she said.

On top of that, she said the replacement for the window will cost more than $200. It appeared dozens of other residents were in the same boat. Detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department said there were 35 confirmed car burglaries, but they were still investigating.

Jake Bryan discovered he had a mess to clean up on his way out for work. The driver side window of his truck was hit too and he said someone went through his things. “Nothing was taken, thankfully. But there was glass everywhere and it’s kind of a pain,” he told News 9.

As investigators work to find out who's responsible for this rash of burglaries, apartment management said they're beefing up security patrols and upgrading access limitations to the complex. Community Manager, Carl Hall said he is concerned by what has happened and their top priority is to provide a safe community for residents.

An apartment email went out as well, telling residents gate codes are changing. They also sent a list of tips aimed at helping residents avoid becoming a victim.