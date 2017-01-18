12-Year-Old OKC Artist Illustrates First Book

Rhema Coleman started drawing in 4th grade and it quickly became her passion.

Rhema Coleman is a 12-year-old artist from Oklahoma City. She has big dreams of going to art school and finding a career in animation or digital art.

The teenager started drawing in 4th grade and it quickly became her passion. Rhema is mostly self-taught. For a while, she was eying some new markers that cost $350.

“My mom got this idea where we could sell my art to save up money to get them,” said Rhema. She sold dozens of pieces, but a woman from Texas saw her work and decided to buy Rhema the markers.

Rhema’s mom recorded her reaction opening the box. She screams in joy and tears.

Rhema said, “It’s amazing that people are actually out there supporting.”

The same family asked Rhema if she wanted to join their son in publishing a book. Terron Hall was writing a children’s book about bullying.

“He contacted me through Facebook and was telling me that he saw my art and he wanted me to do a book,” she said.

The book is called “My Hair, A Message To My Bullies”. As of Monday, it is for sale on Amazon.com. Rhema is proud to be a published illustrator.

From all across the world, people are inspired by her talent and following Rhema on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ARhemaWork/). She is motivated to pursue her artistic dreams.