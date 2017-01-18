New Trial Date Set For Accused Kidnapper, Killer Anthony Palma

A judge sets a new trial date for a Midwest City man accused of kidnapping and killing his 8-year-old neighbor.

Anthony Palma's trial was originally set for March 6 at the Oklahoma County Courthouse. Now, it is set for October 9, one of the latest changes in this case since he fired his private attorney.

It was back in December that both Palma and his then private attorney Irven Box, told the judge that Palma was out of money and could not pay for his legal defense anymore.

After researching his income and obligations, a judge agreed and assigned the public defender's office to handle the case from that date forward.

Palma was arrested back in October of 2015. He stands accused of murder and kidnapping for the 1997 disappearance of 8-year-old Kirsten Hatfield, who lived two doors down from his Midwest City home.

The arrest came after new DNA testing revealed his blood was indeed found on crucial evidence at the crime scene.

A major forensic excavation took place at the Palma home in the days and weeks following the arrest, but to this day, Kristen's body has never been found.

Palma has refused to answer any reporter questions at each and every one of his court appearances, and Wednesday, January 18, was no different. But, he has been clear and coherent during his time before the judge.

One major reason for the 7-month delay is to allow the public defender’s office to go over the more than 7,000 pages of documents and DNA evidence presented so far in this case. Also, it allows them to get their own expert witnesses to analyze the data.

When asked if he felt he was getting a speedy trial, Palma refused to answer and kept staring straight ahead as he waited to go back to his home for the past 15 months - the Oklahoma County Jail.

Palma is still being held at the jail without bond.

His family was not present at Wednesday's court hearing.