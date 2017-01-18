One Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Dibble - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

One Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Dibble

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
Connect
DIBBLE, Oklahoma -

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an injury crash just west of the town of Dibble Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on County Line Rd., about a mile and a half north of State Highway 39. Authorities say the crash involved only one vehicle. Two people were transported from the scene; one of whom, a 19-year-old male, was flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center in OKC in critical condition. The condition of the second victim was not known.

Around 9:15 p.m., Blanchard Police confirmed one of the victims in the crash died. At this time, police have not released the name of either victim.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities shut down County Line Rd. in the area while crews work the scene,

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.