One Dead After Single-Vehicle Crash Near Dibble

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an injury crash just west of the town of Dibble Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred on County Line Rd., about a mile and a half north of State Highway 39. Authorities say the crash involved only one vehicle. Two people were transported from the scene; one of whom, a 19-year-old male, was flown by helicopter to OU Medical Center in OKC in critical condition. The condition of the second victim was not known.

Around 9:15 p.m., Blanchard Police confirmed one of the victims in the crash died. At this time, police have not released the name of either victim.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities shut down County Line Rd. in the area while crews work the scene,

