OKC Firefighters Douse Semi Fire Before It Could Spread To Charcoal-Filled Trailer

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters successfully extinguished the cab of a semi that was nearly fully engulfed in flame on the westbound side of Interstate 44, Wednesday afternoon. But what was inside the semi’s trailer could have made the situation a lot worse, had fire crews not worked so quickly.

It happened on WB I-44, just to the east of N. May Ave. Firefighters spoke with the semi driver, who told them he heard a hissing sound coming from under the passenger seat before the fire erupted. The driver was able to escape safely.

Once on scene crews quickly got the fire under control before it could spread to the trailer. And good thing, because when crews looked inside they found out the semi was nearly three-quarters full of match light charcoal.  

No other vehicles were involved and the semi driver was able to get his vehicle onto the shoulder before the fire broke out. The blaze did however cause traffic to be backed up for several miles while crews worked to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

