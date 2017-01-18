1 Arrested On Drug Charges Following Search Of SW OKC House

One man has been arrested following the search of a home in Southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Pablo Sebastian, 23, was arrested on charges of trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of drug proceeds and paraphernalia, officers said.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said the arrest was a result of a search warrant obtained by the Santa Fe Impact Team. The search was executed on a home in the 1600 block of SW 32nd St, authorities said.

In addition to the arrest of Sebastian, the Santa Fe Impact Team recovered 1.5 oz of cocaine, a pistol, paraphernalia, and cash, officers said.